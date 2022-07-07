Best of Central Florida: Outdoor summer adventures that are super fun

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Summer isn’t over yet in Central Florida, which means there are still plenty of things to check off on your summer bucket list.

Since Florida has fabulous weather almost year-round, hosts Justin Clark and Makaila Nichols decided to show viewers a few places that are great for outdoor fun.

Makaila’s Choice: Kayaking St. Augustine

Besides the fabulous weather, Florida is known for its beaches and waterways, and what better way to explore the water than kayaking through the gorgeous (and historic) St. Augustine? You can take tours on the kayaks, paddle boards or the new peddle boards, which kind of looks like an elliptical work out machine, but on a giant paddle board.

People’s Choice: Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens

If you want to be outside but don’t want something too physical, spending an afternoon at the Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens is perfect. Located on Lake Osceola, the views and ambience of the Sculpture Gardens is unmatched anywhere else in Central Florida. It’s a great place to bring the kids and experience some of the finest art Florida has to offer.

Justin’s Choice: Cape Crossing Resort and Marina

If you’re looking for a place to stay that has tons of outdoor activities for the entire family, look no further than Cape Crossing Resort and Marina. From spending the day kayaking on the water to cruising on a pontoon boat, there really is something for everyone. The best part is that there is incredible food and gorgeous condos and townhomes to stay in.