Wawa’s 10th anniversary in Florida celebrates customers, associates and communities that made Florida home with special family reunion

Wawa, the convenience and food retailer with a family-like connection to customers and community is marking its 10th anniversary in Florida, and they’re pulling out all the stops to celebrate.

The first ever Wawa in Florida opened up 10 years ago in Orlando, located directly across from Sea World at 5910 Central Parkway. Since then, almost 250 stores have opened and millions of Floridians (and a few snow birds) have stopped at a Wawa for fresh foods, coffee and hoagies and of course to fill up their tanks.

To celebrate 10 years of Wawa in Florida, the company is having a giant party at the first ever Wawa location on July 14, the same week they spread wings in Florida a decade ago.

Guests who show up at 9 a.m. will get to see all sorts of cool things, such as a special mural and plaque unveiling, a parade featuring Wawa original customers and associates who were part of the festivities 10 years ago, and special announcements about their next expansion areas but in the Sunshine State and beyond. Add in giveaways, fanfare, games and all the free Wawa swag you could imagine.

The celebration doesn’t stop there.

On Monday, July 18, customers at any Wawa in Florida can receive an any-sized coffee or fountain beverage for free. It’s Wawa’s way of thanking the community for 10 incredible years and showing the very special place Florida has in the Wawa story.

Additionally, as part of Wawa’s commitment to Florida and in honor of its 10th anniversary, The Wawa Foundation is launching the Florida 10th Anniversary Fund which features a total of $100,000 in donations to be spread across up to 1,000 local non-profits in areas surrounding health, hunger and everyday heroes. Eligible nonprofits can apply by clicking here from July 14 through August 31.