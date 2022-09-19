Best of Central Florida: Businesses for your kids to have fun at after school

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

School is in full swing, but what might still be up in the air is what to do with your kids after school.

The good news is there are plenty of options in the area for kids to stay busy after school. Here are a few possibilities that could work for your family.

Makaila’s Choice: Mystique Escape Room

An escape room is a 60-minute adventure where a group of 2-to-10 people go into a room and try and accomplish a goal through puzzle solving, said Dave Psaroudis, owner of the Mystique Escape Room.

This is a great way to get families or groups to bond and to get kids away from electronics for a bit after school.

People’s Choice: Blatantly Honest Foundation

This organization aims to change the stigma of bullying and other social issues through education and conversation.

It can be a great place for kids who have struggled with bullying, body image or other social issues to engage in conversation about mental health and be comfortable.

On Thursday, there is a special fundraiser that will be held at The Jewel Orlando from 7 p.m. until midnight. There will be entertainment and laughs, with proceeds going to obtaining books and other resources on bullying and other social issues that can be donated to area schools.

Justin’s Choice: The First Academy

A Christ-centered, college preparatory school, First Academy in Orlando offers a variety of programs to help develop kids and prepare them for life beyond high school.

The school has an assortment of academic, fine arts and athletic programs for kids to partake in and enhance their learning.

