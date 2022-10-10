Best of Central Florida: Best spots for brunch

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

With the holiday season approaching, that means more gatherings with family and friends, or even outings with fellow co-workers.

One popular activity is to meet for brunch, and there are plenty of great options to do so throughout the area.

Here are a few spots to highlight if you are looking for a great brunch spot.

To learn more about each of these places, watch the video above.

Makaila’s Choice: Hash House A Go Go

Located along International Drive in Orlando, this spot specializes in giving big portions and offering a diverse menu. You can even get a burger for breakfast! The signature item is a chicken and waffles dish. A new location is about to open up along Flamingo Crossings Boulevard near Disney World.

People’s Choice: Broken Spoon Restaurant

This spot in Heathrow offers American and Asian cuisine has an outdoor seating area that overlooks the sixth fairway at Heathrow Country Club. The restaurant offers brunch every Saturday and Sunday.

Justin’s Choice: Adega Gaucha

A Brazilian steakhouse in Orlando, this restaurant is about to celebrate one year at its location along Crystal clear Lane. The restaurant offers a variety of vegetables, salads and meats in its brunches that appeal to entire families, kids included.