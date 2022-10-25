Best of Central Florida: Top spots for Halloween activities

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The end of October might be near, but there is still time to enjoy all the splendors that Halloween has to offer.

But where are the best spots in Central Florida to enjoy Halloween?

Here are a few suggestions on the best places to go if you are searching for a Halloween activity before the month ends.

To learn more about each of these places, watch the video above.

Makaila’s Choice: Amber Brooke Farms

Located in Eustis, this family-friendly farm has a festival on weekends that features a petting zoo, pumpkin patches and games for kids. For adults, there are beverages and TVs to watch football games. During Halloween weekend, there will be a costume contest and trick-or-treating. There are also opportunities to pick fruit and sunflowers.

People’s Choice: Museum of Illusions

This popular spot in Orlando offers more than 50 exhibits that can serve as a great date night for couples, team building activities for corporations, or just some memory-making family fun. It takes about 45 minutes to an hour to walk through the museum.

Justin’s Choice: Stumpy’s Hatchet House

For those who don’t know much about axe throwing, this spot in Orlando located near Disney Springs is a great spot to learn the nuances of the sport and have fun while doing it. For Halloween season, there will be throw and glow parties where pumpkins will be used as targets and glow lighting will be used throughout the facility.

Bonus Pick: Universal Orlando Halloween Horror Nights

One of the world’s best places to experience Halloween, there are an assortment of haunted houses, decorations, costumes and foods that will bring Halloween to life and be a great night of entertainment.