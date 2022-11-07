Area roofing company conducting food pantry drive

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

For the fourth year in a row, Covenant Roofing and Construction is conducting a November food pantry drive to benefit local food banks.

Proceeds from new roofing projects will benefit three local food banks, Lake Cares Food Pantry (Central Florida), Hunger Fights (Northeast Florida) and All Faiths Food Pantry (Southwest Florida).

The drive will last throughout November.

In the last three years, more than $20,000 has been provided through the drives for area food banks.

Visit this website to learn more about the drive and how you can help.