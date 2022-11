The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

It might be nearing the end of 2022, but Wild Florida is also eyeing 2023 by offering a deal for families to get an annual pass.

For $99 (plus tax), people can obtain a year-long pass, which gives access to Wild Florida’s drive-thru Safari Park and Gator Park.

The pass will be available for purchase from Black Friday through Cyber Monday.

Visit this website for more information on the deal, what activities there are to do at the park and how to win a free annual pass.