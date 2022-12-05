3 reasons why ballet is a good holiday activity

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

With the holidays in full swing, there might be some families still struggling to find an activity for their kids to partake in.

One potential option could be ballet, and here are three reasons why.

1. Getting to experience multiple cultures

Performers can come from countries around the world, which enhances the cultural learning and experiences participants can get.

“We all came from somewhere,” said Katerina Fedotova, president/artistic director Russian Ballet Orlando. “For us to unite together, it’s an honor for us to be in this country.”

2. Decreased risk of injuries

Unlike some other activities that have risks of physical contact, ballet is a safer choice when it comes to avoiding injuries. Ballet can also enhance the body’s ability to withstand injuries from other activities.

3. The chance to perform in front of an audience

Participating in ballet means preparing to conduct shows throughout the year, and for the holidays, “The Nutcracker” is always a popular show to put on.

Fedotova said there’s no feeling for a youngster than being on a stage and entertaining an adoring audience.

“When they go up on stage, it’s not their job or something they are forced to do,” Fedotova said. “They go on stage and they see the lights. It’s the excitement and you can feel the energy. You can feel the joy of them being on stage.”

Visit this website to learn more about ballet opportunities, or watch the full video above.