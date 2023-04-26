Spring cleaning? Take your used items here to benefit 20+ local charities

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

It’s the time of year again for some spring cleaning.

Not only can you breathe a breath of fresh air into your closet and home, but you can do it in a way that is helping to benefit local charities.

Through the Spring Community Closet Clothing Clean-Out event, Light Orlando has coordinated spring cleaning in a way that will benefit so many people across the area.

Gently used clothing and shoes will be collected and donated to 20+ local charities. Donations can also be made in the form of:

New underwear, bras and socks

Diapers

Wipes

In addition, hygiene items will be purchased to accompany the donations.

You can take your donations to any of the following locations:

The Salvation Army at 416 W Colonial Drive in Orlando (through April 28)

Celebration Pediatric Dentisty at 1530 Celebration Blvd., Suite 411 in Celebration (through April 23)

Starbound Performers at 842 W Meyers Blvd. in Mascotte (through April 28)

The Christian Service Center at 808 West Central Blvd. in Orlando (through April 28)

New Church of Faith at 5000 Silver Star Road in Orlando (through April 28)

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 3001 S Apopka Vineland Road in Orlando (through April 29, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

To learn more, or if you or someone you know is interested in hosting a drop-off location, click or tap here.