Spring cleaning? Take your used items here to benefit 20+ local charities

It’s the time of year again for some spring cleaning.
Not only can you breathe a breath of fresh air into your closet and home, but you can do it in a way that is helping to benefit local charities.
Through the Spring Community Closet Clothing Clean-Out event, Light Orlando has coordinated spring cleaning in a way that will benefit so many people across the area.
Gently used clothing and shoes will be collected and donated to 20+ local charities. Donations can also be made in the form of:
- New underwear, bras and socks
- Diapers
- Wipes
In addition, hygiene items will be purchased to accompany the donations.
You can take your donations to any of the following locations:
- The Salvation Army at 416 W Colonial Drive in Orlando (through April 28)
- Celebration Pediatric Dentisty at 1530 Celebration Blvd., Suite 411 in Celebration (through April 23)
- Starbound Performers at 842 W Meyers Blvd. in Mascotte (through April 28)
- The Christian Service Center at 808 West Central Blvd. in Orlando (through April 28)
- New Church of Faith at 5000 Silver Star Road in Orlando (through April 28)
- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 3001 S Apopka Vineland Road in Orlando (through April 29, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
To learn more, or if you or someone you know is interested in hosting a drop-off location, click or tap here.