The most wonderful (and stressful) time of year is coming. Here’s how to recognize and deal with stress on the body.

As fall sets in, it’s an exciting time. With the holidays now on the horizon, however, it can be stressful for many. It’s a time when we often feel rushed and overwhelmed by schedule commitments and to-do lists in preparation for celebrations.

“There can be limited time to experience normally relaxing activities and leisure,” said Dr. Scott Sanford, MD Now urgent care regional medical director in Orlando. “Everyone experiences stress differently.”

Effects on the body

The health effects of stress on the body can severely impact your mental and physical health, from your heart to your reproductive organs, according to MD Now urgent care experts. This is because stress causes a chemical reaction known as the fight-or-flight response that involves the release of cortisol, a stress hormone. Cortisol increases your heart rate and blood pressure and prepares you to fight for your life if needed.

It’s a great mechanism for self-protection, but when it becomes a part of your everyday life, it can lead to a variety of health effects. For that reason, it’s so important to recognize and deal with the effects of stress on the body.

“The individual dealing with undo stress may develop physical symptoms that are new, such as headache, fatigue and insomnia, as well as emotional changes such as increased moodiness or irritability,” Sanford said. “Difficulty with normal tasks that require some concentration may also be apparent.”

Other potential physical symptoms include digestive issues, dizziness, muscle tension, hair loss, skin disorders and a weakened immune system, to name a few.

Additionally, Sanford said some potential warning signs of heightened stress on the body are outbursts of anger, increased apparent frustration and anxiety, as well as withdrawal from social contacts and isolation. Coping mechanisms such as binge eating, excessive shopping or alcohol or other substance abuse might also manifest.

“In summary, it’s a notable change in behavior in how an individual navigates and responds to their daily routine,” Sanford said.

Keeping stress at bay

MD Now medical experts say when it comes to stress, listen to your body and pay attention to your mind; you know when something isn’t right. Besides doing what you can to avoid the causes of the stress, there are other things you can do to destress yourself.

“Take a ‘mind break’ periodically through the day to practice mindfulness or meditation,” Sanford said. “Simply sit in a quiet room to focus on perceiving your sense of touch, hearing and smell, and allow your mind to clear.”

Sanford said it’s also important to set realistic goals.

“We tend to overestimate how much we can and should accomplish in any given period of time,” Sanford said. “Keep your health at the top of your mindset as you make decisions regarding diet and activity. In other words, make self-care a priority every day.”

Also, seek support from your friends and family, and don’t be afraid to ask for assistance. Likewise, don’t be afraid to say “no” when asked to take on a task that you just can’t handle at the moment.

Finally, Sanford said to stay positive: “Reviewing your gratitude list every day for just a few minutes can be a more powerful mood booster than taking a prescription medication.”

Knowing when it’s too much

While we all meet stressors in our daily routine, Sanford said when it begins to impact your physical or emotional wellbeing, it is probably time to see a physician.

“Progression of physical symptoms such as headache and fatigue -- to the point of impacting our planned activities or daily routine -- are definitely a warning sign,” Sanford said.

He added that emotional changes -- especially those that affect our relationship with others, our job performance and/or lead to harmful or destructive behavior -- are significant red flags.

“Persistent thoughts or ruminations that interfere with activities or sleep should also be heeded as a sign that you should seek help,” Sanford said.

Managing yourself

As adults, we all have some kind of managerial role: in the workplace, with our children, in scheduling meals or managing finances. Regardless of what they look like, Sanford said the very first thing we must succeed at is managing ourselves.

“Smart self-management encompasses prioritizing your own wellbeing above all else,” Sanford said. “You cannot care for others if you are not caring for yourself. Self-care is not being selfish. Think of it as keeping your gas tank full so you can make the distance.”

To learn more or to speak to a health care professional about how to destress or deal with current stress, visit an MD Now clinic to get started.