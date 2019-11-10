1 arrested, 2 more sought after burglary at UCF
Authorities looking for 2 men for alleged roles in theft
One person has been arrested and two more are being sought after a burglary at the University of Central Florida on Sunday, according to UCF police.
The burglary happened in the area of a hotel construction yard and Lynx transit station, police said.
Authorities said they are looking for two male suspects for their alleged roles.
Check back with ClickOrlando.com for updates to this story.
Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.