Local News

1 arrested, 2 more sought after burglary at UCF

Authorities looking for 2 men for alleged roles in theft

One person has been arrested and two more are being sought after a burglary at the University of Central Florida on Sunday, according to UCF police.

The burglary happened in the area of a hotel construction yard and Lynx transit station, police said.

Authorities said they are looking for two male suspects for their alleged roles.

