Jaguars vs. Chargers: How to watch, stream, listen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jaguars will host the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday.

The Jaguars are 4-8 on the year and the Chargers are 4-8 on the season.

Both teams are mathematically in the playoff race, but both teams are three games behind the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Leonard Fournette continues to be the best player on offense for Jacksonville this season.

Fournette has 989 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

He also has 65 catches for 444 receiving yards.

No. 27 is 11 yards away from a 1,000 rushing yards on the season.

Fournette ran for 1,040 yards in thirteen games in his rookie season in 2017.

Keenan Allen continues to be the best receiver for Los Angeles.

Allen has 76 catches for 864 yards and five touchdowns.

What channel is the game on? FOX

How can you listen to the game? 105.5 FM and 660 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? Los Angeles is a 3-point Las Vegas favorite.

What is the total for the game? The total for points scored between both teams has been set at 43.

Who do the Jaguars play in Week 15? Oakland Raiders

Who do the Chargers play in Week 15? Minnesota Vikings