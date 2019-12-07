Magic beat Cavs to win 4th game in a row

CLEVELAND – The Orlando Magic beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 93-87 for the team’s fourth straight win on Friday night.

Terrence Ross was the star of the game with 21 points, he made four 3-point shots on the night.

Ross was also 5-5 from the line.

The Magic went 20-23 from the foul line on Friday.

Orlando held the Cavs to 62 points in the last three quarters of the game.

Cleveland only scored 17 points in the fourth quarter.

The Magic are 11-11 on the year and Cavs are 5-16.

The Milwaukee Bucks will host the Magic at 8 p.m. on Monday.