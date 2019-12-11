Dolphins vs. Giants: How to watch, stream, listen

NEW YORK – The Miami Dolphins are playing in New York for the second straight week, the team will play against the Giants at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The Dolphins lost 22-21 to the New York Jets this past Sunday.

Miami has won three of the team’s last six games.

The Giants have lost nine games in a row.

New York is 2-11on the year and Miami is 3-10.

DeVante Parker has been the standout player on offense for Miami this year.

Parker has caught 55 passes for 882 touchdowns and six touchdowns.

Thirteen of those catches have gone for 20+ yards.

Darius Slayton, the rookie out of Auburn has been the star player on offense for the Giants recently.

Slayton has 42 catches for 659 yards and seven touchdowns this year.

What channel is the game on? CBS

How can you listen to the game? 580 AM

How can you stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? New York is a 3.5-point Las Vegas favorite.

What is the total for the game? The total for points scored between both teams has been set at 46.5.

Who does Miami play next week? Cincinnati Bengals

Who does New York play next week? Washington Redskins