LeBron James records triple-double in 96-87 Lakers win against Magic
James had 25 points on the night
LeBron James had 25 points, 10 assists and 11 rebounds to help the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Orlando Magic 96-87.
Anthony Davis had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Lakers, who have won 13 of 14.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 15 points for Los Angeles.
Jonathan Isaac led Orlando with 19 points.
Evan Fournier had 18 and Aaron Gordon finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds.
