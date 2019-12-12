LeBron James records triple-double in 96-87 Lakers win against Magic

LeBron James had 25 points, 10 assists and 11 rebounds to help the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Orlando Magic 96-87.

Anthony Davis had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Lakers, who have won 13 of 14.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 15 points for Los Angeles.

Jonathan Isaac led Orlando with 19 points.

Evan Fournier had 18 and Aaron Gordon finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds.