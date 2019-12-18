Jaguars DE Calais Campbell makes AFC Pro Bowl roster

ORLANDO, Fla. – The National Football League announced Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell earned a spot on the AFC Pro Bowl roster.

The 2020 Pro Bowl will be held at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

The game is set for 3 p.m. on Jan. 26.

Campbell has 36 tackles this year and 6.5 sacks.

He has also forced two fumbles this season.

He is currently the only player on the team to earn a Pro Bowl spot.

Three players from the Tampa Buy Buccaneers earned a spot on the Pro Bowl roster.

Linebacker Shaquil Barrett, wide receiver Mike Evans and wide receiver Chris Godwin earned spots on the NFC roster.

No players from the Miami Dolphins were announced for the Pro Bowl.

Fans who want to see the AFC and NFC Pro Bowl rosters can click this link.