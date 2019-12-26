Dolphins vs. Patriots: How to watch, stream, listen

FOXBOROUGH – The Miami Dolphins will head to Massachusetts this weekend to play against the New England Patriots at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The Dolphins are 4-11 on the year and the Patriots are 12-3.

New England can clinch a first-round bye with a win or tie against the Dolphins.

The Patriots can also clinch a bye with a Kansas City Chiefs loss or tie.

New England defeated the Dolphins 43-0 earlier this year on Sept. 15.

The Dolphins threw four interceptions in the game.

DeVante Parker continues to be the best player for Miami.

Parker has 64 catches for 1,065 yards on the year.

He is currently one of 22 players in the league with a 1,000 receiving yards on the season.

No. 11 is tied for third in the league in receiving touchdowns, he has nine TD catches on the season.

Even with a win, this will be the worst season for the Dolphins since 2007.

Miami finished 1-15 in the 2007 season.

What channel is the game on? WKMG-TV

How can you listen to the game? 580 AM

How can you stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? New England is favored to win the game by 15.5 points.

What is the total for the game? The total for points scored between both teams has been set at 45.