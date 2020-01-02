Tacko Fall is earning thousands of votes for NBA All-Star game

ORLANDO, Fla. – The former center for the University of Central Florida and a current center for the Boston Celtics Tacko Fall is one of the top vote-getters for the 2020 NBA All-Star game.

Fall is sixth in Frontcourt voting in the Eastern Conference.

As of Jan. 2, Fall has received 110,269 votes.

The first returns from #VoteNBAAllStar 2020!



Make YOUR vote count twice today by voting here ➡️ https://t.co/VMuxMjeZQO pic.twitter.com/qRzXqLxMti — NBA (@NBA) January 2, 2020

The former UCF center has only played in three games for a total of 11 minutes in his rookie season.

The 7-foot-5 center has scored 13 points this year.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic has received the most votes with 1,073,957.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Philadelphia 76ers Center Joel Embiid, Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam, Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler and Celtics forward Jayson Tatum are the only frontcourt players in the Eastern Conference to have more votes than Fall.

NBA officials said fans account for 50 percent of the vote.

Players and a media panel account for the other 50 percent.

Fans can vote daily at this link.

After the first round of voting, no players from the Orlando Magic made it in the top 10 of voting for the frontcourt section or guards section.

Voting ends on Jan. 20 at 11:59 p.m.

This year’s All-Star game will be played at the United Center in Chicago.