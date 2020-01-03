Will UCF star receiver Gabriel Davis get selected in the first round of NFL draft?

ORLANDO, Fla. – This past December, UCF receiver Gabriel Davis announced he was declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft.

A lot of football experts say this is one of the better drafts for teams to select a wide receiver.

CBS Sports analyst Josh Edwards projects seven wide receivers will get selected in the first round. Other mock drafts online have six receivers getting picked in the first round.

Blessed to play this game I love and excited to start the next chapter with the @rocnationsports family. Stay tuned for what's next! 🙏🏾 #RocFam pic.twitter.com/wLjPsFOlgO — Gabriel Davis (@DavisGB1) December 23, 2019

Most project Alabama receiver Jerry Jeudy will be the first receiver to be taken off the board in the draft.

Jeudy caught 77 passes for 1,163 yards and ten touchdowns this past year for the Crimson Tide.

He had 1,315 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns the season prior.

Wimbush threading the needle for his 2nd TD to Gabriel Davis.



UCF leads 27-0 pic.twitter.com/QpPavx05B0 — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) August 30, 2019

Switching gears back to Davis, he had one of the best careers at receiver in UCF history.

Davis caught 152 passes for 2,447 yards and 23 touchdowns in three seasons at UCF.

No. 13 had 1,241 receiving yards this year, this broke a school record.

It was a busy night in Orlando as @UCF_Football bounces back in a big way over UConn!



Gabe Davis had himself a night with THREE touchdowns in the first half alone.



See how the Knights got it done 👇 pic.twitter.com/L91oZzirn1 — American Football (@American_FB) September 29, 2019

He was fifth in the county with receiving yards per game and eighth in the nation in receiving touchdowns this past year.

Walterfootball.com projects the 6-foot-3 212-pound receiver will get picked in the second round of the draft.

Dane Brugler with The Athletic told 247sports.com he thinks Davis has a chance to get picked in the second or third round.

Matt Miller with Bleacher Report has Davis going in the second round.

The NFL Draft starts on April 23 in Paradise, Nevada.