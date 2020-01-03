83ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

83ºF

Sports

Will UCF star receiver Gabriel Davis get selected in the first round of NFL draft?

Davis caught 152 passes for 2,447 yards and 23 touchdowns in career at UCF

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: Knights
photo
(Associated Press)

ORLANDO, Fla. – This past December, UCF receiver Gabriel Davis announced he was declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft.

A lot of football experts say this is one of the better drafts for teams to select a wide receiver.

CBS Sports analyst Josh Edwards projects seven wide receivers will get selected in the first round. Other mock drafts online have six receivers getting picked in the first round.

Most project Alabama receiver Jerry Jeudy will be the first receiver to be taken off the board in the draft.

Jeudy caught 77 passes for 1,163 yards and ten touchdowns this past year for the Crimson Tide.

He had 1,315 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns the season prior.

Switching gears back to Davis, he had one of the best careers at receiver in UCF history.

Davis caught 152 passes for 2,447 yards and 23 touchdowns in three seasons at UCF.

No. 13 had 1,241 receiving yards this year, this broke a school record.

He was fifth in the county with receiving yards per game and eighth in the nation in receiving touchdowns this past year.

Walterfootball.com projects the 6-foot-3 212-pound receiver will get picked in the second round of the draft.

Dane Brugler with The Athletic told 247sports.com he thinks Davis has a chance to get picked in the second or third round.

Matt Miller with Bleacher Report has Davis going in the second round.

The NFL Draft starts on April 23 in Paradise, Nevada.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: