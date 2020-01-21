Tim Tebow marries Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

CAPE TOWN, South Africa – Former Florida Gators quarterback Tim Tebow and Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel Peters got married on Monday, according to a CNN report.

Tebow and Nel-Peters got married in Cape Town, South Africa.

“I could see it on her face, that nothing would be the same if she wasn’t home,” Tebow said.

Nel-Peters is a South African model and was crowned Miss Universe and Miss South Africa in 2017.

Tebow proposed to Nel-Peters in Jacksonville in January of 2019.

One of Tebow’s coaches was in attendance.

Former Florida coach Urban Meyer told his quarterback how much of an impact Tebow has had on him.

“You changed my life and my family’s life. I’m forever indebted to you. You’re awesome,” Meyer told Tebow.

More than 250 people attended the wedding, according to People Magazine.