Score preseason tickets now for Orlando City SC

ORLANDO, Fla. – Can’t wait for the new season?

Orlando City Soccer Club fans can score tickets to two preseason matches at Exploria Stadium next month.

After a couple of months away, this is what we like to see. Back on the ball. #VamosOrlando pic.twitter.com/2gE1XS8umu — Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) January 20, 2020

Last week, the Lions began preseason training after announcing changes to the player lineup.

Fans are also anticipating the outcome of new head coach Oscar Pareja after the team missed the MLS playoffs last season. The first glimpse of the new team will take place before the official start of the Lion’s sixth MLS season on Saturday, Feb. 29 against Real Salt Lake at Exploria Stadium.

RELATED: Orlando City SC announces preseason schedule ahead of 2020 MLS season

Even though the 2020 preseason will see the Lions traveling quite a bit, fans can now buy general admission tickets to two preseason matches right here in Orlando.

On Feb. 8, Orlando City SC will host the Montreal Impact under their new head coach, Thierry Henry. Montreal Impact announced the appointment of Henry in November of last year. You can buy general admission tickets for the match here.

The last preseason game fans can check out is on Tuesday, Feb. 18 against KR Reykjavík from Iceland. The team led by Rúnar Kristinsson is the current Icelandic champion. For tickets, click or tap here.

Tickets for both matches are now on sale for $10 general admission. Season ticket holders can get up to four preseason match tickets per account.