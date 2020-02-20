3 students rushed to hospital after school bus crash, bus driver cited

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Three students were rushed to Advent Health after a school bus crash in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

School bus driver Stephen Nelson, 76, of Ocala is facing charges of careless driving.

FHP said the school bus with 38 elementary and middle school students was heading west on County Road 316.

Investigators said the bus hit the rear of another car around 2:22 p.m. on Wednesday.

