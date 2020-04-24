Jaguars draft former Florida Gators corner CJ Henderson

C.J. Henderson doesn't have to go very far for his pro football job.

The Florida cornerback was selected ninth overall by Jacksonville. The Jaguars are seeking a solid coverage guy after trading Jalen Ramsey to the Rams last year.

Henderson has good size at 6-foot-1, 204 pounds, and is very quick. He covered the top wideouts the Gators played and usually dominated when healthy -- an ankle injury limited him to nine games last season, but he still had 11 passes broken up.