Orlando Solar Bears to auction jerseys to help ECHL players amid COVID-19 pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Solar Bears will hold a virtual auction to help ECHL players and their families amid the spread of COVID-19.

Purple game-worn jerseys from the 2019-20 season will be auctioned off.

The auction will start at 5 p.m. on Wednesday and will close at 8 p.m. on May 16.

The link for the auction can be found here.

If fans wish to not participate in the auction but still want to donate to the player relief fund, they can do so at this link.