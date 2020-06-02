High school football team in Winter Garden begins workouts amid COVID-19 pandemic

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – Student-athletes came back to Foundation Academy in Winter Garden on Monday to start football conditioning workouts.

"This was planned out very well," head coach Brad Lord said. "I know it's a big day for our kids. They've been cooped up for a long time."

This is Orange County’s first high school to open campus up for students in nearly three months.

“I know all of us to trust the staff, they did their research and they knew that this is a safe time if it’s handled correctly,” quarterback Tate Ewing said.

Temperature checks and sanitizing breaks are mandatory during these voluntary sessions.

For these guys, grueling summer football workouts never felt so good.

"We're a brotherhood. It's awesome because I haven't seen a lot of them for a long time because you can't, you can't have more than 10 people now so it was just great to see everybody," offensive lineman Scotty West said.

The Lions know they're more like guinea pigs these days.

While being first is great, it's not the ultimate goal.

“We have to get it right. We have to be a role model and an example so we can play,” offensive lineman Hunter Moss said.