Orlando loses NFL Pro Bowl to Las Vegas

ORLANDO, Fla. – Bye, bye, NFL.

The NFL announced Tuesday the 2021 Pro Bowl will take place in Las Vegas at the Raiders’ new home of Allegiant Stadium.

The game will be held Jan. 31, one week before the Super Bowl, which will be held in Tampa.

The announcement ends the Pro Bowl’s four-year run in Orlando.

“We look forward to partnering with the Raiders and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority to bring the excitement of Pro Bowl week to our Las Vegas fans and community for the first time,” said Peter O’Reilly, NFL EVP of club business and league events. “We thank the city of Orlando for its outstanding partnership in helping us to grow and evolve the Pro Bowl over the last four years. To our partners at Florida Citrus Sports, Camping World Stadium, ESPN Wide World of Sports, and Visit Orlando, we appreciate your tremendous efforts over the years and look forward to creating more memorable moments together in the future.”

Las Vegas will be the 11th host of the Pro Bowl since 1950, joining Los Angeles (L.A. Memorial Coliseum), Dallas (Texas Stadium), Kansas City (Arrowhead Stadium), Miami (Orange Bowl, Hard Rock Stadium), New Orleans (Louisiana Superdome), Seattle (The Kingdome), Tampa, Florida (Tampa Stadium), Halawa, Hawaii (Aloha Stadium), Glendale, Arizona (State Farm Stadium) and Orlando (Camping World Stadium).

Plans for the 2021 game include what the league calls a week-long celebration of football, and will include NFL FLAG Championship games and a Pro Bowl skills showdown in which players compete in a variety of events. There will be community and charity initiatives as well.