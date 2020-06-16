WWE pauses production in Orlando after wrestler tests positive for coronavirus

ORLANDO, Fla. – Filming in Orlando for World Wrestling Entertainment is on hold after a wrestler tested positive for the coronavirus.

WWE Associate Medical Director Dr. Jeffrey Dugas said in a statement a development talent who was last at the Orlando WWE training facility on June 9 tested positive for COVID-19.

“Since that time, no other individuals that attended the facility have reported symptoms," Dugas said. "However, out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the health and safety of the company’s performers and staff, all talent, production crew and employees on site at the training and production facilities will be tested for COVID-19 immediately.”

The coronavirus case has put WWE’s taping on hold. WWE has not been hosting live shows or touring but filming Monday Night Raw, Wrestlemania and other shows in Orange County. Gov. Ron DeSantis deemed sports and entertainment businesses essential during the state-wide stay-at-home order.

“Following the test results, WWE plans to proceed with its normal television production schedule,” Dugas said.

In March, a WWE employee tested positive for the coronavirus in the days after the company recorded shows at the WWE Performance Center, and the unnamed employee’s roommate also was showing symptoms, but the company deems the matter “low risk" to wrestlers and staff, a WWE statement said.

The statement also said the employee and roommate were exposed to two people who work in acute health care on March 26.

“The employee had no contact with anyone from WWE since being exposed to those two individuals, is doing well, and made a complete recovery," according to the statement from the company.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.