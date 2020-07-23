Clippers beat Magic in Orlando’s first scrimmage in Disney bubble

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Orlando Magic on Wednesday in the team’s first scrimmage in the Disney World bubble.

The Clippers won the scrimmage by a score of 99-90 on Wednesday.

Orlando forward Nikola Vuceic scored 18 points in the game.

Lou Williams scored 22 points in 16 minutes for the Clippers, he made seven shots on 13 attempts.

The next scrimmage for the Magic is on Saturday, Orlando will play against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Orlando will resume the regular season on July 31 in a game against the Brooklyn Nets.