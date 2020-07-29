Phillies visiting clubhouse staffer tests positive for virus

PHILADELPHIA – One Philadelphia Phillies employee who works in the visiting clubhouse has tested positive for the coronavirus, general manager Matt Klentak said Wednesday.

But all Phillies players and on-field staff tested negative for COVID-19 for a second straight day, Klentak said.

The Phillies’ four-game, home-and-home series against the New York Yankees was postponed this week following a coronavirus outbreak among the Miami Marlins, who played a season-opening series in Philadelphia last weekend.

The Phillies are scheduled to host Toronto this weekend in a series that was originally scheduled to be on the road but had to be switched because the Blue Jays’ temporary ballpark in Buffalo, New York, isn’t ready. The teams won’t play Friday and instead will have a traditional doubleheader on Saturday.

The Blue Jays have been displaced because the Canadian government didn’t want players traveling in and out of the country.

