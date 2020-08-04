91ºF

Tampa Bay Buccaneers add RB LeSean McCoy on 1-year contract

6-time Pro Bowler joings Tom Brady on Bucs' roster

Associated Press

FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 file photo, Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy (25) fends off Oakland Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo. Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy and his former girlfriend have reached a settlement in a lawsuit she filed against him, court records show, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. Delicia Cordon filed the lawsuit last year accusing McCoy of failing to protect her from a violent July 2018 home invasion at a home he owns in Milton, just outside Atlanta. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)
TAMPA, Fla. – Six-time Pro Bowl running back LeSean McCoy has finalized a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bucs announced the signing Tuesday, adding yet another offensive playmaker to help Tom Brady with his new team.

The 32-year-old McCoy agreed to terms last week and is entering his 12th NFL season. He has started 141 of 160 career games, rushing for 11,071 yards and 73 touchdowns while also impacting the passing attack with 503 receptions for 3,797 yards and 16 TDs with the Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

McCoy led the league in rushing in 2013, earning the first of five consecutive Pro Bowl berths. He added a Super Bowl title to his resume as a backup with the Chiefs last season, rushing for 465 yards and scoring five touchdowns.

Brady, 43, signed a two-year, fully guaranteed $50 million contract in free agency after appearing in nine Super Bowls — winning six — over 20 seasons with the Patriots.

The Bucs also added the quarterback’s favorite target, Rob Gronkowski, to an already exceptional group of receivers and tight ends. Tampa Bay reinforced a commitment to help Brady be successful by drafting offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs and retaining three key members of an emerging defense.

