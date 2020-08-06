DeSantis hopes Florida-Florida State game can take place despite coronavirus pandemic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that he’s hoping one of college football’s biggest rivalry games can take place in 2020.

During a news conference in Jacksonville about the importance of sports, DeSantis twice mentioned the Florida-Florida State game, adding that he will see what options exist to have the game played because it would be “good for the state.”

The SEC, of which Florida belongs, recently announced that its members would play a 10-game conference-only schedule, meaning the Gators would not be able to take on rival Florida State, which is part of the ACC.

“I am gonna’ see if we can make sure that rivalry game continues because I know it’s one that we all look forward to every year,” DeSantis said. “Look, I don’t have a dog in the fight, but it’s one that that I want to see and I think that, you know, the Gators’ prospects look good. I think they played LSU better than any team did (last season). And then I think we got a new coach at Florida State, (so) I think there’s some renewed optimism with the program there.”

The 2020 game was originally scheduled to take place in Tallahassee.

“I just want to say that, as the governor, I would like to see a way for that game to happen,” DeSantis said. “I think this is a very fluid situation, but it’s an epic rivalry.”