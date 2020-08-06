Orlando scores 35 points in first half, Raptors beat Magic by 10

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Toronto Raptors beat the Orlando Magic by a score of 109-99 in the first half.

The Magic only scored 11 points in the first quarter and 24 points in the second quarter.

Fred VanVleet put up 21 points and dished out 10 assists for the Raptors.

Evan Fournier scored 15 points for the Magic.

Toronto is now 48-18 on the year and Orlando is 32-37.

The Magic are 2-2 in the NBA bubble.

Orlando’s next game is on Friday and the team will play against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Toronto’s next game is also on Friday and the team will play against the Boston Celtics.