Mo Bamba to undergo post-coronavirus evaluation, out for the year

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba will not play in the NBA playoffs and will undergo a post-coronavirus evaluation.

The team said Bamba has left the NBA bubble and he will miss the remainder of the season.

The decision was made after advice from the Magic’s human performance staff and team physicians.

Team officials said Bamba was originally diagnosed with COVID-19 on June 11.

He only played in two games in the NBA-restart in the bubble. Bamba played a total of 10 minutes and brought in three rebounds.

The center averaged 5.7 points game and 5 rebounds a game in his second year with the Magic.