89ºF

Sports

Mo Bamba to undergo post-coronavirus evaluation, out for the year

Bamba was diagnosed with COVID-19 on June 11

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: Magic, NBA, Basketball, coronavirus
Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba (5) celebrates with teammates on the bench after forward Wes Iwundu (not pictured) made a three-point shot in the second half against the Toronto Raptors during of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba (5) celebrates with teammates on the bench after forward Wes Iwundu (not pictured) made a three-point shot in the second half against the Toronto Raptors during of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP) (Kim Klement)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba will not play in the NBA playoffs and will undergo a post-coronavirus evaluation.

The team said Bamba has left the NBA bubble and he will miss the remainder of the season.

The decision was made after advice from the Magic’s human performance staff and team physicians.

Team officials said Bamba was originally diagnosed with COVID-19 on June 11.

He only played in two games in the NBA-restart in the bubble. Bamba played a total of 10 minutes and brought in three rebounds.

The center averaged 5.7 points game and 5 rebounds a game in his second year with the Magic.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: