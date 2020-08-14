Will high school football take place in Florida? FHSAA to finalize falls sports plan

ORLANDO, Fla. – The FHSAA board of directors is meeting Friday in Gainesville, with the goal of finalizing the fall sports calendar for Florida schools.

The meeting, which started at 10 a.m., is being streamed at FHSAA.org.

Currently, fall sports can start practice August 24, although many school districts in Central Florida will start later than that.

Seminole County Public Schools are currently scheduled to start practice August 31. Osceola County will start September 7. Orange County has not determined a start date, and Brevard County said it will not start practices -- for now. Meantime, Flagler County has postponed fall sports.

Below are two options the FHSAA board will consider for the 2020-21 sports calendar:

• Option 1: The first date of practice is Aug. 24. The first date of the regular season is Sept. 4. The last date of the regular season is the same as the current calendar and the state series remains the same, with minor adjustments.

• Option 3: This plan affects all three sports seasons. The regular season is five weeks with the fall practice not starting until Nov. 30. The regular season starts Dec. 14 and ends Jan. 23. The regular season for winter sports begins March 1 and ends April 3, and the spring schedule begins May 10 and ends June 12. The postseason could retain the current format or be adjusted.

Another option, which would have made the first date of the regular season two week after the first practice, with a final date of Nov. 28 and no traditional state series has been scrapped.