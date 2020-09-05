High School football kicks off in Florida

High School football kicked off for some private schools in Central Florida.

This was the first time some high school athletes have had a chance to play since the middle of March.

Public schools in Central Florida are expected to start the football season later this month.

#FridayNightLights in Florida line of the night: @GovRonDesantis during pre-game locker room speech, “If you all lived in California, do you know where you’d be tonight? On your couch!” NOT in Florida. pic.twitter.com/rivRZVGhzu — Richard Corcoran (@richardcorcoran) September 5, 2020

This past August the FHSAA board of directors voted to allow schools to begin practice and to set up a schedule for the fall season.

Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran and Gov. Ron DeSantis attended a game on Friday night.