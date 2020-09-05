82ºF

High School football kicks off in Florida

Some private schools in Central Florida had their first game on Friday

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

High School football kicked off for some private schools in Central Florida.

This was the first time some high school athletes have had a chance to play since the middle of March.

Public schools in Central Florida are expected to start the football season later this month.

This past August the FHSAA board of directors voted to allow schools to begin practice and to set up a schedule for the fall season.

Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran and Gov. Ron DeSantis attended a game on Friday night.

