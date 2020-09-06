Atlanta United ties Orlando City 1-1 on Jahn’s late header

ORLANDO, Fla. – Adam Jahn scored on header in the final minutes of second-half stoppage time to give Atlanta United a 1-1 draw with Orlando City on Saturday night.

Jake Mulraney crossed from outside the 18-yard box to Jahn, who scored his third career goal.

Benji Michel scored in the final minute of the first-half stoppage time for Orlando City (4-2-4). He connected on an easy redirect from Daryl Dike.

Atlanta (3-4-2) had a couple of opportunities early in the second half. Cubo Torres' wide-open header was wide. Orlando City goalie Pedro Gallese batted away Emerson Hyndman's shot from distance seconds later.

Orlando City nearly added a second goal in the 79th minute, but Nani’s laser free kick glanced off the post.