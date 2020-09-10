Dolphins vs. Patriots: How to watch, stream, listen

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Miami Dolphins will play against the New England Patriots in the team’s first game of the season at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

No fans will be in attendance at Gillette Stadium amid the coronavirus pandemic for New England’s home opener.

This will be the first season since 1999 Tom Brady will not be a player for the Patriots.

Ryan Fitzpatrick will start at quarterback for Miami and Cam Newton will start at QB for the Patriots.

What channel is the game on? WKMG

How can you listen to the game? 580 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Who are the announcers for the game? Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Which team is favored to win the game? New England is 6.5-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 42