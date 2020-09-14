Dolphins vs. Bills: How to watch, stream, listen

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins will play against the Buffalo Bills at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The New England Patriots defeated the Dolphins in the season opener and the Bills won the team’s season opener against the New York Jets this past Sunday.

Ryan Fitzpatrick threw three interceptions in the game against New England.

Myles Gaskin ran for 40 yards and DeVante parker caught 4 passes for 47 yards.

What channel is the game on? CBS

How can you listen to the game?580 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? Buffalo is a 5.5-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 41.5