UCF vs. Georgia Tech : How to watch, stream, listen

UCF is going to start the 2020 season against Georgia Tech at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Head Coach Josh Heupel is going into his third season with the Knights, he is 22-4 with the team.

The Knights will go into the season as the No. 13 team in the country.

Georgia Tech is not ranked at the moment, but the Yellow Jackets did get a win against Florida State this past Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets outscored FSU 16-3 in the second half.

What channel is the game on? ABC

How can you listen to the game? 740 AM

How to stream the game? ESPN.com

Who are the announcers for the game? Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Marty Smith

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 52