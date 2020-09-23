Buccaneers vs. Broncos: How to watch, stream, listen

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

DENVER – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will head west to play against the Denver Broncos at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday.

The Bucs are 1-1 on the season and the Broncos are 0-2 the year.

Quarterback Tom Brady has thrown for 3 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, and 456 yards this season.

Leonard Fournette leads the Bucs in rushing yards with 108 yards and two touchdowns.

Ronald Jones II has the most rushing attempts on the team this season with 24.

Mike Evans leads the team in catches with 8 receptions and two touchdowns for 106 yards.

Tight end Noah Fant has been the offensive standout for the Broncos this year.

Fant has 9 catches for 138 yards and two touchdowns.

What channel is the game on? FOX

How can you listen to the game? 740 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? Tampa Bay is 6-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 43.5