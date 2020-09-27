Bad second half costs Orlando Pride in 3-1 loss to Houston

Two goals in the second half lifted the Houston Dash to a 3-1 over the Orlando Pride on Saturday night in Houston.

Houston opened the scoring in the 27th minute on a goal by Nichelle Prince, but the Pride tied the game in extra time right before halftime on a goal by Marisa Viggiano.

But the Dash took control on a goal by Sophie Schmidt in the 55th minute and another in the 72nd minute by Shea Groom.

The chances were heavily in favor of the Dash, who outshot the Pride by a 27-6 margin.

The Pride are 0-1-1 at the halfway point of their four-game schedule.

Next up is a rematch with the dash on Oct. 9, this time at Osceola County Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 5 p.m.