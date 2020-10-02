Dolphins vs Seahawks: How to watch, stream, listen

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins will host the Seattle Seahawks at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Miami is 1-2 on the year and Seattle is 3-0 on the season.

The Dolphins will have extra rest for this game, Miami last played on Sept. 24 in a 31-13 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has a 71.1% completion percentage in three games this year, he has thrown for 679 yards, thrown 4 passing touchdowns, thrown 3 interceptions, and also has a rushing touchdown on the season.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has thrown the most touchdowns in the NFL this year with 14.

What channel is the game on? FOX

How can you listen to the game? 580 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Who are the announcers for the game? Dick Stockton, Brady Quinn, Sara Walsh

Which team is favored to win the game? Miami is a 6.5-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 54