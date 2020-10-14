March Madness games to be played in Orlando in 2023

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ORLANDO, Fla. – March Madness games will be played in Orlando in 2023.

Games from the first and second round of the NCAA Division 1 Men’s Basketball tournament will be played at the Amway Center.

In addition to the March Madness games, the Orlando area will host 17 other NCAA Championships from 2022-26.

The list of events are in the photos below:

The Orlando area will host 17 other NCAA Championships from 2022-26. (GO Sports)

The athletic events are expected to bring in a $27 million impact to the area, according to GO Sports.

GO Sports is a non-profit organization made to establish, attract, and manage sports events in the Orlando area.

“These are exciting times as Central Florida was once again awarded multiple NCAA Championships today. This only reinforces how the Orlando area is one of the nation’s premier sports destinations,” Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said.