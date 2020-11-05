Dolphins vs. Cardinals: How to watch, stream, listen

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Miami Dolphins will play against the Arizona Cardinals at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday.

What channel is the game on? WKMG

How can you listen to the game? 580 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? Arizona is a 4.5-point Las Vegas favorite

The game marks the second start for Tua Tagovailoa. Miami defeated the Los Angeles Chargers in his first start.

The Dolphins are 4-3 and the Cardinals are 5-2.

If the season ended today, the Cardinals would be in the playoffs and Miami would be a half-game out of the postseason.

Miami currently has the best defense in the NFL.

The Dolphins give up about 19 points a game this year.

The defense has picked off seven passes this year and the defense has also recovered six fumbles.

Emmanuel Ogbah leads the defensive line with 6 sacks, Xavien Howard leads the secondary with four picks and Jerome Baker leads the linebackers in tackles with 58.

Arizona has a top-10 offense and top-10 defense this year.

Stats leaders for Miami:

Ryan Fitzpatrick has thrown for 1,535 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions (Fitzpatrick is no longer the starter, Tagovailoa was named the starter)

Myles Gaskin has rushed for 340 yards and one touchdown (Gaskin was placed on injured reserve)

DeVante Parker has caught 30 passes for 367 yards and three touchdowns

Stats leaders for Arizona: