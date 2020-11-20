Dolphins vs. Broncos: How to watch, stream, listen

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins continue to be one of the hottest teams in football.

What channel is the game on? WKMG

How can you listen to the game? 580 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? Miami is a 3.5-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 45

The team has a record of 6-3 and will travel to Colorado to play against the Denver Broncos at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday.

The game will be shown on News 6 WKMG-TV.

Miami sits at second place in AFC East and currently have a spot in the wild card.

If the season ended today, the Dolphins would be in the playoffs.

Rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is 3-0 since taking over the starting role for Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Stats leaders for Miami:

Ryan Fitzpatrick has thrown for 1,535 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions (Fitzpatrick is no longer the starter, Tagovailoa was named the starter)

Myles Gaskin has rushed for 340 yards and one touchdown (Gaskin was placed on injured reserve)

DeVante Parker has caught 38 passes for 462 yards and three touchdowns

Stats leaders for Denver: