Dolphins vs. Broncos: How to watch, stream, listen

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins continue to be one of the hottest teams in football.
What channel is the game on? WKMG
How can you listen to the game? 580 AM
How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket
Which team is favored to win the game? Miami is a 3.5-point Las Vegas favorite
What is the total for the game? The total is set at 45
The team has a record of 6-3 and will travel to Colorado to play against the Denver Broncos at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday.
The game will be shown on News 6 WKMG-TV.
Miami sits at second place in AFC East and currently have a spot in the wild card.
If the season ended today, the Dolphins would be in the playoffs.
Rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is 3-0 since taking over the starting role for Ryan Fitzpatrick.
Stats leaders for Miami:
- Ryan Fitzpatrick has thrown for 1,535 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions (Fitzpatrick is no longer the starter, Tagovailoa was named the starter)
- Myles Gaskin has rushed for 340 yards and one touchdown (Gaskin was placed on injured reserve)
- DeVante Parker has caught 38 passes for 462 yards and three touchdowns
Stats leaders for Denver:
- Drew Lock has thrown for 1,497 yards, 7 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions
- Melvin Gordon III has rushed for 439 yards and 4 touchdowns
- Jerry Jeudy has caught 34 passes for 552 yards and 2 touchdowns