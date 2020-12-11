Titans vs. Jaguars: How to watch, stream, listen

TENNESSEE (8-4) at JACKSONVILLE (1-11)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS (Not in Orlando market)

OPENING LINE – Titans by 7 ½

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Titans 5-7; Jaguars 6-6

SERIES RECORD – Titans lead 31-21

LAST MEETING – Titans beat Jaguars 33-30 on Sept. 20 at Tennessee

LAST WEEK – Titans lost to Browns 41-35; Jaguars lost at Vikings 27-24, OT

AP PRO32 RANKING – Titans No. 9; Jaguars No. 31

TITANS OFFENSE – OVERALL (5), RUSH (5), PASS (18).

TITANS DEFENSE – OVERALL (25), RUSH (16), PASS (28).

JAGUARS OFFENSE – OVERALL (24), RUSH (22), PASS (20).

JAGUARS DEFENSE – OVERALL (32), RUSH (30), PASS (29).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The Titans have won six of the last seven meetings. … They are tied with Indianapolis atop the AFC South and hold the tiebreaker with a 3-1 division record. ... Titans QB Ryan Tannehill threw for 389 yards last week, the fourth-highest total of his career. He’s thrown at least one TD pass in nine straight games. ... WR Corey Davis had a career-high 11 catches for 182 yards last week, becoming the third player in franchise history with at least 11 catches, 180 yards receiving and a TD. ... Tennessee is 4-1 on the road. ... Derrick Henry leads the NFL with 1,317 yards rushing. ... The Titans rank third in the NFL in scoring, averaging 29.9 points a game. ... Tennessee has three players with at least eight total TDs: Henry, WR A.J. Brown and TE Jonnu Smith. ... The Titans have eight turnovers, tied for the fewest in the NFL through 13 weeks. They rank third in the league with a plus-9 turnover margin. … Jacksonville has lost 11 straight, the longest single-season skid in franchise history. The team record is 13 in a row, set over the 2012-13 seasons. … Jaguars QB Mike Glennon makes his third consecutive start. ... RB James Robinson ranks third in the NFL with 968 yards rushing. He needs 32 against the Titans to become the league’s first undrafted rookie to reach 1,000 yards rushing through the first 14 weeks of a season. Only three previous undrafted rookies have surpassed 1,000 yards rushing in a season: Indianapolis’ Dominic Rhodes (1,104 in 2001), Denver’s Phillip Lindsay (1,037 in 2018) and Tampa Bay’s LeGarrette Blount (1,007 in 2010). … Robinson has topped 90 yards from scrimmage in six consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NFL. … Jacksonville will be without starting C Brandon Linder (ankle), leaving rookie G Ben Bartch to make his first career start. Bartch is a fourth-round draft pick from Division III Saint John’s University in Minnesota. … Fantasy tip: Jaguars rookie WR Collin Johnson could be a sleeper selection. He has eight receptions for 162 yards, with a touchdown and a 2-point conversation in the last two weeks.

