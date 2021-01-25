Tom Brady’s Super Bowl video with Rob Gronkowski surpasses 6.5 million views

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reacts after winning the NFC championship NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. The Buccaneers defeated the Packers 31-26 to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Tom Brady took to Twitter after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Green Bay Packers 31-26 to advance to Super Bowl 55 and play against the Kansas City Chiefs.

No. 12 threw for 280 yards, 3 touchdowns and 3 interceptions in Sunday’s win.

Brady’s caption on his Twitter video simply says “W”, the footage shows Brady and Tampa Bay tight end Rob Gronkowski smiling ear to ear followed by the highlights of the team’s win.

The music featured in the video is P. Diddy’s “Bad Boys For Life.”

The video is basically a remake of Brady’s video he posted in 2019 after the New England Patriots defeated the Chiefs to advance to Super Bowl 53.

2019 ➡️ 2021



Tom Brady and Gronk ran it back 😂



(via @TomBrady) pic.twitter.com/e34VAhTC8f — ESPN (@espn) January 25, 2021

Both videos feature cheese smiles from Brady and Gronkowski and the tight end is sporting a conference champions shirt in each one.

The quarterback’s latest video has now surpassed 6.5 million views in less than 24 hours.

Super Bowl 55 will mark the 10th time Brady has started in the championship.

Brady has already won six Super Bowls, this will be the first time he is playing in one with Tampa Bay.

The Bucs vs. Chiefs Super Bowl will air on WKMG-TV at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay.