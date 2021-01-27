Josh Heupel leaving UCF to become Tennessee’s next head coach

Central Florida head coach Josh Heupel, right, has words with head linesman Jim Casey, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Josh Heupel is leaving UCF to become the next Tennessee head football coach.

Tennessee hired Danny White away from UCF as its athletic director last Thursday, and his first job was finding a new football coach to replace Jeremy Pruitt, who was fired Jan. 18.

Several outlets have reported that Tennessee is hiring Heuepel.

Heupel informed his staff Wednesday that he was heading to Tennessee, according to the AP, citing a source who spoke on condition of anonymity because no official announcement had been made.

Heupel was 28-8 in three seasons at UCF, where White hired him to replace Scott Frost after the Knights went 13-0 in 2017. White signed Heupel to a one-year extension in December 2018 that kept him under contract through the 2023 season.

He will become Tennessee’s fifth head coach, not counting interim or acting coaches, since the end of the 2008 season.