LaVine scores 46 points, Bulls hit 25 3s to beat Pelicans

Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine dunks past New Orleans Pelicans' Lonzo Ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO – Zach LaVine scored a season-high 46 points, hitting nine of Chicago's franchise-record 25 3-pointers, and the Bulls cooled off the New Orleans Pelicans with a 129-116 victory Wednesday night.

Coby White made eight 3s and scored 30 points in an impressive show by Chicago's starting backcourt. Led by LaVine and White, the Bulls went 25 for 47 from beyond the arc and shot 59% (48 for 81) overall.

New Orleans had won four in a row, including a 130-101 victory over Houston on Tuesday night. But the Pelicans looked a little tired in the second half of the opener of a four-game trip.

Zion Williamson had 29 points for New Orleans, and Brandon Ingram finished with 21 points on 6-for-19 shooting. Lonzo Ball scored 19 of his 21 points in the first half.

New Orleans led 74-66 at the break despite Chicago setting a franchise record with 14 3s in the first half. But the Bulls rolled right by the Pelicans with a big third quarter.

White connected from long range and Daniel Gafford had a driving dunk with 7:03 left, capping a 19-2 run for Chicago. White hit another 3 with 15.3 seconds remaining in the third, lifting the Bulls to a 106-88 lead.

Pelicans: Rookie PG Kira Lewis Jr. scored a career-high 14 points on 5-for-7 shooting. The 19-year-old Lewis was the No. 13 pick in last year's draft. “I love his mindset. I love his approach to the game. I just really love his mentality,” coach Stan Van Gundy said before the loss. “(Assistant coach) Teresa Weatherspoon’s done a terrific job with him, getting him acclimated to the NBA, and I really look forward to watching his growth as the season goes on.”

Bulls: C Wendell Carter Jr. (bruised right quadriceps) has been doing some running, but coach Billy Donovan said he doesn't have a timetable for his return. Carter hasn't appeared in a game since Jan. 18. “For right now he continues to progress in a very positive way,” Donovan said. ... F Otto Porter Jr. missed his fifth straight game with recurring back spasms. Donovan said he is still experiencing discomfort. “It's been very, very limited for him,” he said. ... The Bulls had dropped three of four.

Pelicans: Visit the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night. The teams were supposed to play Jan. 11, but the game was postponed because of COVID-19 issues with the Mavs.

Bulls: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night. The Bulls lost 130-127 to the Clippers in their first meeting of the season Jan. 10.

