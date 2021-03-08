52ºF

Sports

Central Florida native Anfernee Simons wins NBA’s Slam Dunk contest

Keith Dunlap
, Digital Content Team, Graham Media Group

Tags: 
Sports
,
NBA
,
Basketball
,
All-Star game
Anfernee Simons of the Portland Trail Blazers celebrates after winning the 2021 NBA All-Star - AT&T Slam Dunk Contest. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox) (Getty Images)

Anfernee Simons, a guard for the Portland Trailblazers who grew up in Altamonte Springs and attended Edgewater High School, won the slam dunk contest at the NBA’s annual All-Star game on Sunday.

In an abbreviated contest held at halftime of the game, the 21-year-old Simons was chosen the winner by three of the five judges who presided over the contest.

The other finalist was Obi Toppin of the New York Knicks, who was chosen by the other two judges.

On his final dunk, Simons pretended the kiss the rim as he threw down a one-handed dunk.

In September, Simons and his foundation helped provide laptops to area students.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: